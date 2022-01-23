Ambassador of Ukraine Andriy Melnik commented on the resignation of the commander of the naval forces (Navy) of Germany, Kai-Achim Schönbach, who added that Crimea would not return to Ukraine. The high-ranking diplomat wrote about this on January 23 on his Twitter page.

“German arrogance and megalomania. While Ukraine welcomes the timely resignation of German Navy Commander Kai-Achim Schönbach, this step is not enough to restore full confidence in German politics,” the Ukrainian ambassador wrote.

As Melnyk continued, the German government is obliged to change its political course regarding Ukraine.

Earlier, he noted that Schönbach’s statement allegedly calls into question the international authority of Germany. The words of the commander of the German Navy “put the entire Ukrainian public in deep shock,” the diplomat added.

On Sunday, the head of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach, confirmed the information that appeared in the media about leaving his post. He called his comment about Crimea thoughtless. According to a high-ranking soldier, his opinion is not related to the official position of Berlin on the issue of ownership of the peninsula.

On Saturday, Schönbach expressed his opinion about the irreversibility of the fact that Crimea belongs to Russia. He also stressed that Crimea would never return to Ukraine.

After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded that the German government publicly refute Schönbach’s statements. As a result, the German Ministry of Defense expressed disagreement with the statements of the commander of the country’s Navy.

For his part, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the resignation of the head of the German Navy is an example of unacceptable thinking for a general or a “correct” politician from a NATO country. He noted that Schönbach went beyond the “red line”, and paid the price for this.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the region and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for joining. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of ownership of the subject is closed forever.