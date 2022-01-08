Combined Otto Niittykoski hit his head on the descent slope in the combined section of the Val di Fiemme, walked on his own

The meadow driver replaced Leevi Mutru, who is recovering from the flu in the Finnish team.

Finnish jumper Otto Niittykoski the race at the combined world cup in the val di fiemme ended in a sad fall on a hillside. The meadow driver lost his balance as he descended, fell violently and also hit his head on the ground. However, the meadow driver was able to get up and walk away from the hillside on his own.

The meadow driver replaced the one recovering from the flu in the Finnish team Leevi Mutrun. Also the first star Ilkka Herola was expelled from the team after receiving a coronavirus infection.

The best Finn on the hill section was Perttu Reponen, who was 36th. Eero Hirvonen was 38, Arttu Mäkiaho 44th and Niittykoski 48th. Mäkiaho and Niittykoski did not leave for the skiing section.