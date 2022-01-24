Combined MTV: Ilkka Herola has great news about the Olympics

Herola will join the Beijing Olympics.

Beijing a combined competitor who is one of the Finnish medalists of the Winter Olympics Ilkka Herola received pleasant information on Sunday, says MTV sports. Herola, who has experienced asymptomatic coronary infection and has been positive for corona tests for a long time, has been allowed to participate in the Beijing Games.

“Yesterday we were assured that Ilkka will be able to participate in the Beijing Olympics. [Suomen Olympiakomitean lääkäri] Maarit Valtonen put the message that such information has come, ”the combined head coach Petter Kukkonen told MTV on Monday.

“I have thought a lot about it and found this situation very unfair to the athlete. Perhaps the biggest stressor is gone now. ”

Herola is on his way to the national team in Seefeld, where the World Cup will be raced this weekend. Kukkonen believes that Herola will compete this weekend.

“It would be really important for Ilka to get back to the rhythm of the competition before the Olympics.”