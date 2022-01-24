Dermatologist, trichologist Yulia Galliamova said that it is still premature to talk about the effect of Omicron, a strain of coronavirus, on the condition of patients’ hair and nails.

In conversation with the TV channel “Star” on Monday, January 24, you should observe how the Omicron strain affects the condition of the hair. The doctor pointed out that if hair loss occurs after the coronavirus, but this takes place on average from two to six months after the infection.

Galliamova noted that the growth rate of nails is much faster, so you should wait to see if there will be any changes after Omicron, since it is easier.

The physician noted that the possible deterioration of the condition of hair and nails after infectious diseases is usually affected by the severity of the disease. For example, hair in patients may fall out as a result of taking medications for high temperatures.

“And if it is transferred to a mild degree, then few people notice hair loss. Here it is difficult to predict how Omicron will behave in relation to hair and nails. We will wait and see, ”the specialist explained.

To support the body during outbreaks of infectious diseases, you can use vaccinations and wearing a mask. Also, according to the doctor, you should lead a healthy lifestyle, walk in the fresh air, eat onions and garlic, and drink vitamins.

Earlier in the day, doctors in Bangladesh named the common symptoms of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. According to the official representative of the Bangladesh General Directorate of Health, Professor Nazmul Islam, 73% of those infected with Omicron reported a runny nose, 68% of those infected complained of headaches, and 64% had fatigue. At the same time, 60% of patients complained of sneezing or sore throat, 44% of coughing.

On the same day, British epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector also listed the five main symptoms of the new strain of COVID-19. He called a runny nose, sneezing, fatigue, headache and sore throat, writes NSN. Spector stressed that the new strain is more similar in manifestations to the common cold, especially in people who have been vaccinated, the site notes. kp.ru.

Half of patients with the new variant of COVID-19 experience fever, cough and loss of smell, epidemiologist says. RT.

As writes Pravda.Ru, in November 2021, “Omicron” – a strain of COVID-19 was first identified in South Africa. It has already spread to 110 countries, including the Russian Federation. As noted by scientists from the WHO, “Omicron” is transmitted from person to person much faster than the Indian “Delta”.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

