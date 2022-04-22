Columns What adjective would you use to describe yourself? Juhani Mykkänen transcribed Finland’s NATO job interview on tape.

Welcome to a job interview! The discussion has been transcribed on the tape by HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

– Hello and welcome – just sit down!

– Nice to meet you.

– Nice to have you. Tell me something about yourself at the top?

– Yeah. There is such a time in the basic Nordic countries – summer is light snow, heh, the position of women is bad, but better than others, heh heh.

– Maybe something related to this application.

– Absolutely. What would you like to know?

– Well, do you prefer to work alone or in a team?

– Today, the team is interested.

– So, why did you decide to apply to us right now?

– It really took some twenty years for me not to even google vacancies. I did my own thing, I was happy with the role and the track. But now I decided to upload my CV to the system. It began to feel that opportunities for advancement were under threat, and career development could take a backseat up to another hundred years.

– Where did that feeling come from?

– That’s when I drank coffee and swam the news.

– Absolutely. And, as you know, applications are known to be processed very quickly if necessary, which means that it can take a very long time.

– Wait a minute, which one?

– So what aspects would you like to develop within yourself?

– Drawing your own borders.

– And what is a good leader like?

– Respect those boundaries.

– And what adjective would you use to describe yourself?

– I often say “juro” or “sheath-like,” but I don’t know why when I’m neither. Maybe “neutral”, but that would go if I got to you. Put there though that “reliable”.

– We have room for one reliable one. How do you react to conflict situations?

– I’ll avoid the last one. Unless I’m pushed into my own space, then pushed back.

– It is good to allow your own feelings to be heard. And what is the greatest strength and weakness of the sun?

– Hockey and football.

– No hobbies, but…

– Yes, strength and weakness.

– Jes. What about the superpower of everyday life?

– I’m a little bad at praising myself when I feel like I’m taking a lot of influences from elsewhere. For example, national food is rice or Karelian pie, but it is also a bit funny when we do not grow rice.

– And Karelia is not completely free anymore… And no other hand. But that leather jacket is absolutely fantastic and still sits! But let’s get to the end – through what did you hear about us?

– I have had friends on the roads for a while, and now I saw from Linkkar’s wall that a neighbor next to him might be looking for him. Usually I do the same thing as a wall neighbor, because that’s what a good neighborhood is all about.

– I write here that our brand work has paid off. And yet, to be aligned, what is the sun dream team like?

– Well at least it supports me when there is pressure from outside, and from every direction the gang bombs. He says you can do it. And offers extra food if there is a horrible crossfire.

– And what kind of thing would you bring to this team that we lack?

– Well, we have Löyly on the side of the buildings in Helsinki, World Trade Cen …

– Well, stop there and ask for another answer.

– We say “meet at the market”.

– If you want to see friends?

– If another country is won.

– Are we here because you want to win another country? And meet… Red Square?

– Not when we don’t want the whole match.

– Aa. And where do you see yourself in five years?

– It’s a bit like catching up on this debate.