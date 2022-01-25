Columns In China, everyone has broken the rules, because today yesterday’s rules are being interpreted into a new faith

Vague instructions are nice if they can be stretched as you wish.

“This is so China! ” my chinese friend exclaimed.

A man returning from abroad had traveled to the city in Shanghai during the so-called restriction week. Two weeks of strict entry quarantine in one hotel room will be followed by such a week of self-restraint in Shanghai.

The man was later diagnosed with a coronavirus infection in the test. Authorities said they were punishing the man for breaking the rules of the week of restraint in the towing city.

It was unreasonable. There was no way the man could know in advance what the rules of the week were.

We were with our friends tried hard to figure out those rules in the past. It had become clear that the required “crowd avoidance” certainly meant avoiding public transport, but otherwise the authorities did not know the permissible limit either.

We were instructed to ask our hotel or block committee for more specific instructions. One hotel locked guests into the room during the restriction week, another measured the heat from their guest twice a day but allowed the guest to walk around the city freely.

It was unclear whether restaurants could be eaten. Some of the restricted weekdays went, some did not. Can I take a taxi? Many drove.

Now, authorities said, punishing the man, that these are the rules – and have reportedly always been: not to go out at all during the restriction week, not even to walk or walk the dog.

All hotels imposed a limit on weekly rooms.

Indeed, this is China. Rules are often so vague that they can be interpreted in many ways. And then suddenly say that wrong done.

The authority may, if it wishes, ransom anyone who lives in China for any past violation.

There are good things in vague rules. In a big country, it is not a bad thing if local authorities have the opportunity to develop an application that suits their own circumstances. It has been one of the secrets to China’s growth.

Second the characteristic feature of the Chinese rules and decisions is only the last resort. That’s how things are often or even most often taken care of.

My taxation was supposed to tighten considerably on January 1st. However, on the previous day, 31 December. from the end of the afternoon we hear that the tax change will be postponed for two years.

It was a pity for those foreigners who had already had time to renegotiate their employment contract or move out of China due to the tax change.

The author is the Asian correspondent for Helsingin Sanomat.