Columns An acquaintance won 300,000 euros, but he does not know what to do with the money

Where should a surprising cash gain be invested: in funds, in a car or in yourself?

6, 9, 19, 24, 27, 35 and 3. An acquaintance won 300,000 euros in Vikingloto last week. He was involved in a ten-part online team that won the main prize of three million euros. No worse result with a two-euro stake.

Why have our own lines lottery every single Saturday for more than 30 years not produced like reptiles, and even so very rarely?

The jealous congratulations of the winner to the winner, however, went away. Jealous especially because the same guy won € 40,000 at the Joker almost exactly two years ago. The gifts of happiness do not really work out.

EUR 300 000 is probably close to the perfect winning pot that the Finnish game dreams of. Not too much not to be proud of, but enough to be able to realize their dreams. Not too much to distract from boasting, but enough to equip the new folk car with leather benches and a living room with a 65-inch TV.

In 2017–2018, Veikkaus conducted a survey of winners with a profit of more than EUR 500,000. According to the survey, 86 per cent invested money in stocks or funds, 66 per cent bought a new car and 60 per cent traveled more than before. The most popular destination was Spain. 44 percent paid off debts. Many also practiced charity.

An acquaintance asked for advice. What should prize money do? The basics are fine: there is no complaint at work, the car is only a few years old and the apartment is comfortable. Owning a cottage or large-scale tourism, on the other hand, is not of interest.

In the middle of the language, I urged, firstly, to consider the matter without haste, and secondly, to invest enough in oneself – the money must also be enjoyed. In addition, I would advise you to think about paying off your mortgage, as the weightlessness of debt-free can be a wonderful feeling.

A familiar financial professional saw the matter differently. According to him, it is not worth paying off the mortgage, but investing the money in shares in the long term, if only risk tolerance is sufficient. A sensible way would be to invest in parts on a monthly basis, for example, for a year.

Acquaintance said after a week of reflection on what the money is going to do. He invests in stocks and funds, is likely to buy a new car, travel to Spain in the summer and pay off debts.

Human behavior is easier to guess than numbers.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.