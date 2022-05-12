Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Copa Libertadores: where can it be seen on TV from next year?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Libertadores Cup

Copa Libertadores Trophy.

Copa Libertadores Trophy.

Conmebol awarded the tender for this tournament and also for the Copa Sudamericana.

Conmebol club tournaments are seen today on cable television platforms. The Copa Libertadores is broadcast on ESPN, although some matches are exclusive to Facebook. And the South American is divided between this channel and DirecTV Sports.

The contract with these operators ends this year and for this reason, Conmebol opened a new tender for the 2023-2026 period.

See also  Ducati: first absolute test with the MotoE and Pirro on the saddle

(Also read: Byron Castillo case: how much could the tie table change?)

Who got the signs from next year

As of next year, the open signal of the Libertadores for all of South America, with the exception of Brazil, will be held by Paramount (Viacom). On paid platforms, the signal will continue on ESPN.

In the case of the Copa Sudamericana, the paid platform signal will be Directv. No open signal award was announced for this contest. For both the Libertadores and the Sudamericana, the ‘Instant Highlights’ will go through the One Football application.

In Brazil, the open signal of the Copa Libertadores was awarded to Globo and that of the Sudamericana, to SBT. ESPN and Paramount will share the broadcast of the games on paid platforms.

(In other news: Luis Díaz: see his ‘little footstep’ with Liverpool in the Premier that arouses praise)

“The tender was carried out with the support and technical advice of FC DIEZ MEDIA, while the integrity of the process was ensured by Ernst & Young (EY) of Argentina, one of the main independent auditing and transparency firms in the world. The selection was made under the principles, rules of transparency and professional solvency and aims to achieve the most beneficial conditions for South American club football,” Conmebol said in a statement.

See also  Luis Díaz, candidate for the Fifa 2022 ideal team of video games

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Copa #Libertadores #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Military contingent arrives in Sinaloa for the National Security and Combat Plan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.