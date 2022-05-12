Copa Libertadores: where can it be seen on TV from next year?

Conmebol club tournaments are seen today on cable television platforms. The Copa Libertadores is broadcast on ESPN, although some matches are exclusive to Facebook. And the South American is divided between this channel and DirecTV Sports.

The contract with these operators ends this year and for this reason, Conmebol opened a new tender for the 2023-2026 period.

Who got the signs from next year

As of next year, the open signal of the Libertadores for all of South America, with the exception of Brazil, will be held by Paramount (Viacom). On paid platforms, the signal will continue on ESPN.



In the case of the Copa Sudamericana, the paid platform signal will be Directv. No open signal award was announced for this contest. For both the Libertadores and the Sudamericana, the ‘Instant Highlights’ will go through the One Football application.

In Brazil, the open signal of the Copa Libertadores was awarded to Globo and that of the Sudamericana, to SBT. ESPN and Paramount will share the broadcast of the games on paid platforms.

“The tender was carried out with the support and technical advice of FC DIEZ MEDIA, while the integrity of the process was ensured by Ernst & Young (EY) of Argentina, one of the main independent auditing and transparency firms in the world. The selection was made under the principles, rules of transparency and professional solvency and aims to achieve the most beneficial conditions for South American club football,” Conmebol said in a statement.

