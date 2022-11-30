Column | Australia is far away but reliable

In both Europe and Australia, security depends on the United States and economic growth on China. The combination is very difficult.

Finland and Australia’s relationship is good – but distant. However, the distance to Australia is getting shorter, and Europe’s relationship with Australia is changing rapidly.

Although Australia is far away, it is reliable. And now we need like-minded friends. In the language of international politics, friendship means, for example, that for the first time ever, Australia supplies lng gas and later also hydrogen to Europe. The first tanker was ordered by Uniper, well known to Finns.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) and Foreign Trade Minister Ville Skinnari (sd) are currently in Australia and New Zealand. Marin is the first Prime Minister of Finland to visit Australia, although other Finnish ministers have of course visited the continent. A market is being sought for Finnish companies, but there are other things on the agenda.

in Australia and Finland have new common problems. The increasingly multipolar world is in the middle of a crisis, when nuclear-armed Russia challenged the United States’ vision of the world order with armed force. China is closely monitoring everyone’s movements.

In both Europe and Australia, security depends on the United States and economic growth on China. The combination is very difficult.

The US wants its allies to support a tough China policy. In Europe, Americans’ concerns about China are listened to, so that the United States remains Europe’s support against Russia. The US wants to make Australia show military force against China. With the Aukus nuclear submarine agreement made last year, the United States bound Australia and Britain to its power policy in the Pacific region.

“ Asia competes with Europe for raw materials.

Europe and Australia both support US global leadership and are prepared for the possibility that support may fail. You have to stand your ground, because Russia is more dangerous to Europe and China is more dangerous to Australia than Russia or China is to the United States.

Future NATO membership emphasizes that Finland must find positions for the future of the Indo-Pacific region. It’s a difficult balancing act. If you do business with China, products and technology may not have access to the US market.

Globalization is in a new phase. In addition to the Chinese, many residents of emerging Asian countries – such as Vietnam and Indonesia – grew into a new global middle class. Asia competes with Europe for raw materials, energy and technologies. As Australia becomes a trusted energy supplier, its security concerns must also be heard.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.