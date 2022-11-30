The Czech Parliament approved the stay of Ukrainian militants on the territory of the republic during their training. This is reported Czech radio Tuesday, November 29th.

“Until the end of 2023, according to government documents, five four-week courses should take place, in which about 800 Ukrainian military personnel will take part,” the message says.

Training of the Ukrainian military will take place on the territory of the Libava military training ground in the north-east of the country.

The parliament also allowed the Czech military to train Ukrainians on the territory of other member states of the European Union (EU). It is expected that the country will provide up to 55 people for training.

Earlier, on November 24, about 40 Canadian soldiers began training Ukrainian sappers in Poland. On November 15, the EU officially launched a training mission for Ukrainian fighters on the territory of their countries. The head of the EU Foreign Service, Josep Borrell, said that 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen will be trained in the EU.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

