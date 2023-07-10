Za Berlin outdoor pool has repeatedly been closed early and cleared due to scuffles and unruly visitors. At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, the security service at the Columbiabad in Neukölln decided to clear the pool, the police said.

Despite repeated requests through loudspeakers, some young people and young men did not leave the water for a long time and kept jumping in, as a dpa reporter observed. Ultimately, officials from the Berlin police helped clear the pool.

In the course of the summer there have already been several incidents in which the police had to intervene in outdoor pools. Many rioters are known, but the house ban issued can hardly be checked at the entrance.

Because of the problems, the well-known so-called mobile police guards should be standing in front of selected outdoor pools over the course of the summer. This is a kind of small police station on wheels, such as police buses, which are equipped with chairs, desks and laptops inside.

These mobile guards have been positioned in parks, in front of train stations or in problem areas with a lot of crime for a number of years “to show presence and to be approachable”, as the police put it.