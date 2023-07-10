Estadão Contenti

07/09/2023 – 16:55

The cold that arrived in São Paulo with the beginning of winter should ease up in the coming days, at least during the mornings and afternoons. The forecast is that the temperature in the capital of São Paulo will start to rise next Monday, the 10th, and reach 18ºC on Tuesday.

Since 8am last Saturday, the 8th, the city of São Paulo remains under observation for low temperatures and reaching a maximum of just 23ºC, according to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE). On Monday, the thermometers rise again and should vary between 15º and 26º C.

The day begins with a lot of cloudiness and formation of humid mist and fog between dawn and dawn, but still in the morning it should dissipate and give way to the sun. The afternoon will be sunny and warm.

On Tuesday, the 11th, the weather will have a predominance of sun and a rapid rise in temperature, despite a low of 16°C in the morning. In the afternoon, the forecast is that the maximum will reach 28°C.

The CGE also warns that the air in São Paulo will be drier than normal, since so far it has only rained 6.8% of the expected average for the month. Over the weekend, air humidity fluctuated around 70º, but in the coming days it should stay below 30º.























