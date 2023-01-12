COLOPL has announced a free-to-play action RPG for pc, iOS And Android arriving in Japan at the end of January and soon also in the rest of the world. It’s about Volzerk: Monsters and Lands Unknown (alone “Monster Universe” on Japanese territory).

In this new title it will be possible to venture with the protagonist finish to discover legendary monsters to raise and use to battle powerful enemies. It will be possible to use different characters, each of which can teach different skills to monsters. There will also be the possibility to merge creatures to create new species, and it will also be possible to do it with other players’ creatures. The soundtrack of the title will be composed by the legendary Yoko Kannowhile the voice cast will consist of a team of talented actors of the caliber of Megumi Han, Yuki Ono and Koki Uchiyama.

The developer has stated that English language support will be added via an update planned for the near future.

Volzerk: Monsters and Lands Unknown – Announce Trailer

Source: COLOPL Street Gematsu