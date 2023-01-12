Again Sébastien Loeb, always Sébastien Loeb. The 9-time WRC world champion can no longer aspire to the absolute victory of the Dakar 2023 (barring sensational events) but continues to rack up stage victories and increase his confidence with the rally raid that he has been pursuing for several years now to include it in his already incredible palmarés.

Bahrain Raid Xtreme team rider won Stage 11 …Continue reading

#Dakar #Auto #Stage #Loeb #signs #pokerissimo