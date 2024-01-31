The assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse in 2021 returned to the focus of public opinion this Wednesday due to the issuance of an arrest warrant against his wife, former first lady Martine Moïse.

The woman, who has always advocated the creation of an international court to investigate the death of her husband, She is accused of armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy to attack Jovenel Moïseaccording to Haitian press publications.

(Also read: The career of Martine Moise, former first lady accused of the murder of her husband).

The news about the accusation of the former first lady has been known coinciding with the end of Wesser Voltaire's administrationwhose sentence could be made public between the end of February and March, according to the information released.

The late Haitian president Jovenel Moise with his wife Martine Moise. Photo: Instagram: @martinejmoise

Colombians arrested and charged with murder

In total, Haiti has arrested 17 former Colombian soldiers for the assassination of President Moïse.

The case has moved mainly in the United States. In December, the US justice system sentenced a former Haitian senator to life in prison accused of conspiring with other people to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, 2021 in the island's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Joseph Joel John, 52, was accused of providing vehicles and other resources for the assassination of the Haitian president. The United States justice also found that the former senator met several times with other conspirators interested in assassinating Moïse.

At his trial, Joseph Joel John assured that he never wanted to assassinate the president and stated that his plan was to bring him to justice to answer for his mismanagement of the island.

(Keep reading: Turn in Moïse's assassination in Haiti: why are they now linking his wife to the case?).

The United States also condemned the Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar and the Colombian soldier Germán Alejandro Rivera García. Both sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Joseph John Joel, former senator wanted for murder. See also Four people died and two were injured in an accident in Kuzbass

According to information from the Nuevo Herald, the murder of Jovenel Moïse gave rise to investigations in three countries, including Haiti itself.

(We recommend: 'Little Haiti', the poor neighborhood of Miami that becomes a magnet for million-dollar investments).

In the United States, the investigation was opened because prosecutors stated that part of the murder was planned in an area of ​​Miami and Fort Lauderdale. And in Colombia, because the commandos who murdered Moïse were Colombian nationals.

Moïs was tortured and murdered in his private residence in the Pétion-ville sector of the capital by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians.

The small country, considered the poorest in America, has fallen into deep chaos since the death of its president.

Armed gangs control 80% of Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes such as kidnappings, armed robberies and car thefts have skyrocketed.

Authorities have not held an election since 2016 and the presidency has been vacant since Moïse's assassination.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*WITH EFE AND AFP