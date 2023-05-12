Mexican authorities dismantled an organized crime group made up of people with Colombian nationality, who were allegedly related to the sale of cocaine camouflaged in Zote brand soaps.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC) indicated that the foreigners deceived the traffickers by wrapping the merchandise in tape, to later distribute it to the interested parties.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office added that so far they do not know if this criminal group is made up of other subjects, but they did manage to clarify that the cocaine was supplied from South America to the capital of Mexico, and from there to several states of the same country.

The three Colombians were arrested by different operations in the Del Valle and San Pedro de los Pinos neighborhoods, in the midst of two property searches. In addition, it was clarified that the distribution of the drug was carried out through a white vehicle.

The detainees were also seized cash, cell phones, firearms, cartridges, more than 90 doses of cocaine, five bags of marijuana, and money counting machines. And now, they will be in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office to determine their illegal situation.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

ELTIEMPO.COM

