Yet another episode of the news, acar against traffic of highway. This time the vehicle against traffic, Friday May 12, 2023 at 13.30, he traveled approx 5 km on the A1 in the section between Anagni and Ferentino (FR), fortunately without causing road accidents. A lot of fear but a mistake that emphasizes an increasingly frequent episode.

Car against traffic on the A1 motorway between Anagni and Ferentino

A Fiat Panda in the opposite direction has taken the A1 Rome-Naples motorway in the opposite direction after having passed through the Anagni toll booth, in the province of Frosinone. The man driving took a SOUTH direction (instead of North), traveling 5km in the direction of Ferentino.

In the same stretch several years ago, in 2014 a A 77-year-old priest driving an Opel Agila had taken the opposite direction in the same stretch.

The wrong car took the wrong ramp at the Anagni (FR) tollbooth

The wrong Panda was promptly intercepted by the Police of Frosinone and a patrol was forced to travel along the motorway in the same lane but in the opposite direction along the emergency lane. The intervention of two police officers was directed by Deputy Chief of Police Giovanni Consoli. After being stopped, the man attempted to flee on foot but was caught and blocked. Investigations are underway.

Car against traffic

The term “auto contramano” refers to a vehicle that is traveling in the opposite direction to that intended on the road where it is, i.e. against the smooth flow of traffic. This is a very dangerous situation which can lead to serious or even fatal accidents, as other drivers do not expect to encounter an oncoming vehicle and may not have time to react.

The wrong car was intercepted by the traffic police

It can especially happen on one-way roads such as motorways or expressways where the motorist accidentally takes a counter-flow ramp (as in this case at the Anagni tollbooth) or make a U-turn on the road itself.

