A 41-year-old Colombian woman, resident in the city of Foggia, southern Italy, filed a complaint for sexual abuse.



According to local media reports, the incident took place in August in the central Garibaldi Square in Naples, near the central station and in broad daylight.

The victim told the authorities that she was attacked by four men, who surrounded her and hit her with a blunt object before forcing her into a van, where she was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse. In addition, the woman also claims that the attackers stole jewelry and 250 euros in cash from her.

The woman, according to her story, was helped by passersby who noticed her state of confusion.

The Naples Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation in response to the complaint and is working to collect evidence, including recordings from security cameras in the area, with the aim of identifying the alleged attackers, who, according to the victim, communicated in a foreign language.

The events occurred in Naples, according to the woman’s story.

It is important to highlight that the Garibaldi Square is known for being a marginal area of ​​Naples where episodes of crime have been recorded in the past. In 2021, a nurse also reported being a victim of sexual abuse in the same area while returning home after work.

This case joins a series of similar incidents that have shocked Italy in recent months. Recently, six teenagers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of two 13-year-old cousins ​​in Caivano, in the province of Naples. This is the second incident of this type to come to light after the shocking group abuse of another young woman in Palermo, in the south of the country.

