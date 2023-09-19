Colombian soccer coach threatened with death: ‘They drew a coffin’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Oscar Héctor Quintabani.
Oscar Hector Quintabani.
The strategist spoke about the topic.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Óscar Héctor Quintabani, Quindío coach, He is the new victim of the violent ones, who have attacked the team in recent weeks, stoning the buses in which the players are transported and even showing up in the most aggressive attitude to training.
“Last night my daughter was scared, I asked her what was happening, she was with some friends at the door of the unit… At that moment they called me from the concierge, they told me that there were a number of motorcycles, 12 or 15 motorcycles, all with helmets , saying that they wanted to enter my property, “They wrote my name, let me go, they drew a coffin with the cross on the back.”Quintabani said in a talk with Hoy por hoy on Caracol radio.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: how much did they spend on their ‘cows’ in Croatia? A fortune!)(Shakira, strong confession: she talked about the ‘hard’ year, while Piqué is with Clara Chía)
Scare
“These types of situations are being repeated a lot, in general in the country and it should not be like this. I have been in the country for more than 40 years, as a professional and as a citizen I have a clean resume,” said the Argentine.
At the weekend, the bus in which the team traveled from Cali He was stoned and a player was hit in the mouth, a situation that unfortunately is not new against the team.
The Armenian authorities responded to the call from Quintabani’s family at their residence and have opted to play home games behind closed doors, but it is not a radical solution to this situation that has become more worrying over the days.
(Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters)
👨✈️A few minutes ago, Sijín agents inspected the place and left the residence with the DT of the #SportsQuindíoÓscar Héctor Quintabani, with his family. This is how the walls of the complex’s façade and a neighboring lot, in the north of #Armenia. pic.twitter.com/dUbwYdEqXp
— Andrés Nossa® (@nossadeportes) September 19, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #soccer #coach #threatened #death #drew #coffin
Leave a Reply