Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Colombian soccer coach threatened with death: ‘They drew a coffin’

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
Colombian soccer coach threatened with death: ‘They drew a coffin’

The strategist spoke about the topic.

Óscar Héctor Quintabani, Quindío coach, He is the new victim of the violent ones, who have attacked the team in recent weeks, stoning the buses in which the players are transported and even showing up in the most aggressive attitude to training.

“Last night my daughter was scared, I asked her what was happening, she was with some friends at the door of the unit… At that moment they called me from the concierge, they told me that there were a number of motorcycles, 12 or 15 motorcycles, all with helmets , saying that they wanted to enter my property, “They wrote my name, let me go, they drew a coffin with the cross on the back.”Quintabani said in a talk with Hoy por hoy on Caracol radio.
Scare

“These types of situations are being repeated a lot, in general in the country and it should not be like this. I have been in the country for more than 40 years, as a professional and as a citizen I have a clean resume,” said the Argentine.

At the weekend, the bus in which the team traveled from Cali He was stoned and a player was hit in the mouth, a situation that unfortunately is not new against the team.

The Armenian authorities responded to the call from Quintabani’s family at their residence and have opted to play home games behind closed doors, but it is not a radical solution to this situation that has become more worrying over the days.
