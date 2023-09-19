court case“You were tough that night. Then you have to act tough and not tell a bullshit story!” The brother of the deceased Jan (54) angrily addresses MT (22) during the trial. This caused a fatal accident on the A20 near Schiedam. According to the Public Prosecution Service, T. sped along the highway at 250 km/h under the influence of drugs, while making a video on Snapchat. T. says he can barely remember anything. “Coward!”
Niels Dekker
Latest update:
19-09-23, 21:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Driving #hour #highway #video #Snapchat #T.s #action #cost #Jan #life
Leave a Reply