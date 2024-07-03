Again, The millions of fans and players of the Colombian national soccer team are excited to bring the second Copa América 2024 to Colombia, which has been taking place in the United States since June 20 and will run until July 14.

On July 2, the group stage was completed and the eight teams were chosen to face each other in the quarterfinals, which will be played in the coming days in the United States.

The Copa América is the main quadrennial men’s football tournament contested between the national teams of South America.It is the oldest continental football competition still taking placesince the first meeting was held in 1916 and over the years it has become the third most viewed in the world.

The Copa América, organized by Conmebol, is made up of ten national teams from South America and frequently has two or four teams from other continents as guests.

It is worth mentioning that Eight of the ten South American teams have won the tournament at least once in the 47 editions that have been held.This is the case of Colombia, which was crowned champion in 2001. Only the national teams of Ecuador and Venezuela have not achieved this trophy and, on the other hand, Argentina and Uruguay are the national teams that have the greatest number of prizes in the tournament with 15 cups each.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

The Colombian National Team at the 2024 Copa América

The first phase or group match of the 2024 Copa América, which takes place in the United States, was made up of four groups of four teams each.o. The Colombian national team was part of Group D, along with the national teams of Brazil, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

Last Tuesday, July 2, the group stage was completed and the teams that would face each other in the quarterfinals were announced, a phase to which only the national teams advanced. Colombia, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Canada and Uruguay.

The Colombian National Team advanced as the leader of Group D, obtaining 7 points, after two victories in the matches against Costa Rica and Paraguay, and a draw with the Brazilian National Team.

The quarter-final matches, which will determine the four teams that will face each other in the semi-finals, will take place on 4, 5 and 6 July.

When, where and at what time will the semi-final and final of the 2024 Copa América be played?

According to the calendar estimated by Conmebol, The 2024 Copa América semi-final is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10. Both games will be played at 6:00 p.m. and will take place in New Jersey and North Carolina.

SimilarlyThe grand final of the 2024 Copa América will be played on Sunday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It is also worth noting that the third-place game will be played on Saturday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Who would Colombia play if they advance to the semifinals and final of the 2024 Copa América?



In case the Colombia’s national team advances to the semi-finals, the direct rival would be the Brazilian national team or the Uruguayan national team, These are the teams that make up Group C, and their rival will be defined on July 10 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Likewise, if the tricolor reaches the grand final of the Copa América, it will have to face the team from group A or B that manages to advance. The teams that make up these groups are: Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela or Canada.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

