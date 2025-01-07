The provincial Tourism and Sports Office has identified the caretaker as Theerayut Inthaphudkij. According to the version of events provided by this official entity, the Spanish Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, died after an elephant was surprised by the young woman and, after grabbing her with its trunk, hit her against the bottom of the pond in the one who bathed.

Although the Spanish tourist was transferred to the Andaman International Clinic to receive treatment for the head injury, she finally ended up dying hours later.

The events occurred during a show at the Koh Yao Elephant Care and House center, a pachyderm sanctuary where tourists can, among other things, bathe and feed the animals, an activity that in recent years has gained many followers and has become in one of the most visited by tourists in Thailand.









Blanca was on vacation with her boyfriend in Thailand. He, of Asturian origin and an Infantry cadet in Toledo, witnessed the event. At the time of the incident there were 10 workers and 8 tourists in the Koh Yao Elephant Care facilities, as recently reported by Efe.

Currently, the young woman lived in Taiwan, where she was undergoing a six-month exchange with the University of Tamkang to expand her knowledge in international relations and foreign affairs and complete the double degree in Law and International Relations at the University of Navarra that she was finishing. This was his last year of career.

Blanca Ojanguren was born in Santander after her family, with military roots, moved from San Sebastián for work, but finally ended up in Valladolid, where she attended high school. She was a student at the Pinoalbar School, where she stood out for her brilliant grades.