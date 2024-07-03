MAGRAM MR and PBN: Russians have begun to trust local brands more

Russians have become addicted to local brands. This is according to the results of a joint study by the independent research agency MAGRAM MR and the consulting agency PBN, which were obtained by Lenta.ru.

The survey was conducted in Russian cities with a population of over 100,000 people. A total of 1,500 people aged 14 to 56 took part. The study revealed that about 45 percent of respondents began to trust the quality of local goods more, and more than half noted that many high-quality Russian brands have appeared.

Over the year, the share of respondents who pay attention to the country of origin of the brand when buying has grown: 41 percent of Russians emphasize the importance of this criterion. At the same time, more and more people prefer products of Russian origin: this was stated by 73 percent of those for whom this parameter is generally important.

