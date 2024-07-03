The Colombia selection passed the tough test against Brazil at the close of the group stage of the America Cup and with the 1-1 draw they secured first place in Group D. However, there is a strange feeling in the country that considers that the score could have been different.

Daniel Muñoz prevented the unbeaten streak of 26 games from Selection fell and extended the good moment that the group led by Nestor Lorenzo in a tournament in which he arrived as the favorite and has shown that this responsibility does not weigh on him.

Brazil vs. Colombia Photo:Christian Alvarez Share

There was no shortage of opportunities to win

Luis Diaz He said after the meeting that Colombia was ready to win the match against the Brazilians and that is the feeling that the group is left with after wasting two very clear goal-scoring opportunities.

“We competed and we could have taken the win. We had two very clear chances at the end, Jorge (Carrascal) and Rafa (Santos Borré). We could have scored, but we got a positive result,” said the Guajiro.

Lucho was not the only one who spoke out against the mistakes in front of the goal, the memes also revealed the feelings of several people who turned against Rafael Santos Borré.

Social media did not forgive him for that clear chance he had in the final stretch of the match and which he wasted after sending the ball over the goal defended by Alisson Becker.

Colombia vs Brazil Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Borré takes the spotlight of memes