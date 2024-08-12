Two young boys, to be precise two cousins, decided to cool off from the scorching heat by taking a bath at the Agogna torrent. However, something went wrong, as one of the two never re-emerged from the water.

What happened?

The heat these days it’s unbearable and each of us is looking for ways to ease the pressure high temperatures. This is what two very young boys did. Two cousins ​​of Lomellina they then decided to dive into the Agogna torrent.

They then dived, but only one of the two managed to return to the surface. This one, when he noticed that his 25 year old cousin was not at his side, immediately gave the alarmcontacting rescuers and law enforcement.

The boy then spoke of a strong current generated by a waterfall near the stream. This would have brought the two boys towards a bridge and probably the missing cousin ended up towards the bottom. All this happened around 6 pm, but the police have not yet given up on the research of the missing young boy.

An August Bath Becomes a Tragedy

Unfortunately, swimming in rivers and streams is always a bit risky, as the current and the whirlpools can get the better of even the most expert swimmers. The 25-year-old boy is said to have disappeared in the area of Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi.

In this case, resisting the force of the water is truly impossible, which is why once you have touched the bottom it becomes unthinkable to find a hold to return to the surface. Unfortunately, the hopes of the rescuers are dying out minute by minute, as the possibility of finding the young man still alive becomes increasingly remote. However, there is a presence on site an ambulance where the young man was recovered while still alive.