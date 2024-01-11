Specifically, the PS5 version will occupy 21,495 GB, while on PS4 it drops to 14,794 GB, all taking into consideration that it is version 1.00.001/1.01 of the application, therefore with a patch already installed, although we cannot exclude a further update at launch which could reduce or increase the overall weight.

In advance of the release date, PlayStation Game Size has revealed the size and preload date of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for the PS5 and PS4 versions, and as one might expect they are not particularly bulky.

When does the preload of the digital versions begin?

For what concern preload of the digital versions of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on PS5 and PS5, the date varies depending on whether you purchased the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition, given that the latter guarantees access to the game three days earlier than the release date released January 18, 2024.

As regards the Standard Edition, data preloading will begin at the stroke of midnight on January 16thwhile buyers of the Deluxe Edition will be able to do so from January 13th, and then start playing on January 15th.

Just today we published on our pages the review of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in which we praised Ubisoft's metroidvania, undoubtedly one of the best productions from the French company in recent years. Furthermore, if you are curious, from today a free demo is also available for all platforms, which include, in addition to PS5 and PS4, also PC, Xbox Series