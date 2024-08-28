This Tuesday it was announced that Uriel Antuna will no longer defend the Blue Crossbecause although he did not manage to return to the Old Continent, he will change teams in the Liga MX.
The right winger, a regular starter in La Máquina’s scheme, will join Tigers in a definitive transfer, signing until 2028.
Now, it is time to know what the starting eleven of the regios would be like with the incorporation of Sorcererwho will surely arrive at San Nicolás de los Garza to be a starter.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Fernando Tapia – Until the Argentine Nahuel Guzman After finishing his suspension, the youngster will remain in goal after winning the position from Felipe Rodríguez. It is a fact that when El Patón completes his punishment, he will return to being the goalkeeper.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – Despite the incorporation of Rafael Guerreroin addition to having Diego Reyes, Juan Purata and Edward the ThirdThe Argentine captain has more than fulfilled his role as a centre-back after having developed his best years as a holding midfielder.
Defense: Joaquim Pereira – There was a reason he came to replace his compatriot Samir Caetanoas he will be one of the pillars in the central defense. Against Chivas He was injured, but when he is 100% physically fit he will be in charge of providing security to the feline area.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Years go by, but the Oaxacan player does not let go of his position, remembering that he ended up dropping several meters because at the beginning of his career he played as a winger.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Since his signing, El Stitch has completely taken over the position, being one of the most consistent, and was even named the Player of the Match in the last matchday played. However, he will not be able to be complacent now because they brought in Osvaldo Rodriguez to compete in the area.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – It is difficult to imagine Tigres without the Brazilian in the midfield. Despite the constant rumours that he was leaving the club, it was decided to keep him because of the quality he has when it comes to delivering the ball.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – Although he is still not at his best, which he demonstrated during his time at Santos Laguna, the Uruguayan was signed to be a reference and a differentiator, so he will remain in the starting eleven.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – He also arrived with the label of being the orchestrator, the ’10’, but for now he continues to be lacking. In the last few games he has already lost the starting position due to what the Serbian has seen Veljko PaunovicHowever, he is still expected to rise to the occasion and pull the strings.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – It is a fact that El Brujo came to be the holder of the position. The Colombian Luis Quiñones does not enter into plans and leaves after having been the reference for the position for years, while Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera They seem destined to have to fight their national team-mate for the starting spot.
Left winger: Sebastian Cordova – To the misfortune of Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera who also know how to play on the left, it seems a fact that the Americanist youth player will be in charge of guarding the band, although he will possibly have strong competition with Marcelo Floreswho continues to shine and continues to receive minutes for his good performances, but could be used as the natural replacement. Normally we see the Olympic medalist as a midfielder, but if we glimpse that Juan Brunetta He will be placed in the role of ’10’, the former Necaxa player would play on the left and when he really gets going, he shines quite a bit.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – Pauno He already tried to play with two ‘9’s, but it doesn’t work because it seems that the Frenchman and the Argentine Nico Ibanez They get in each other’s way, so in the end the club’s historic top scorer will remain in the lead role before being relieved.
This is what Tigres’ starting eleven would look like with the arrival of Uriel Antuna:
Goalie: Fernando Tapia (Nahuel Guzman)
Defenses: Joaquim Pereira, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Sebastian Cordova, Andre-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Juan Purata, Eduardo Tercero, Jesus Garza, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Juan Vigon, Sebastian Fierro, Diego Lainez, Ozziel Herrera, Nico Ibanez, Fernando Ordonez, Eugenio Pizzuto, Rafael Guerrero, Marcelo Flores
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Tigres #UANLs #starting #eleven #A2024 #addition #Uriel #Antuna
Leave a Reply