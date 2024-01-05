A major winter storm is expected over the US East Coast this weekendwhich can generate and paralyze the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

AccuWeather issued an alert for the conditions that arise, possibly dropping a significant load of snow and ice which will drastically complicate travel in the area that could be affected.

With the abovethe storm is expected to increase its impact, creating heavy rain and thunderstorms power on the Gulf Coast before heading northwest.

Photo: MATT CAMPBELL / EFE

The storm will form in the Gulf Coast area and will begin to rise northward starting Friday, according to the Fox Weather forecast.

For this reason, different cities in the eastern United States will be affected. Given the combination of humidity and cold air, many of these districts could see snow again.

Snow in New York could arrive on Sunday According to expert Marissa Lautenbacher, which was consulted by the New York Post, the storm will reach the Big Apple on Saturday night and remain until Monday morning.

New York has already had heavy snowfalls.

Depending on different factors, this could mean a significant snowfall for the city.

Although the different forecasts do not guarantee this phenomenon and that the possibilities are variable depending on some characteristics of the storm, the truth is that this weekend 2024 could bring the first significant snowfall in New York in almost two years.

