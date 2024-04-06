A young man identified as Elvis Paguana Mercado, 22 years old and from the town of El Ceibal, in Magangué, Bolívar, has lost his life in a tragic traffic accident in Mexico.

According to the media 'El Universal', Elvis had been residing in the Aztec country for approximately four months and worked in a mechanical workshop specialized in motorcycles and automobiles.

The accident occurred on the morning of Friday, April 5, when the young man had finished repairing a motorcycle and proceeded to start it for a test. Upon leaving the workshop, he accelerated the vehicle on a highway, losing control and colliding violently with the pavement, resulting in his death at the scene of the accident.

The family of Paguana Mercado has made an emotional call for citizen solidarity to to be able to repatriate Elvis's body to Colombia, with the aim of burying him in his hometown.

Through social networks, relatives have shared the Bancolombia account numbers (229-641682-57) and the Daviplata or Nequi platforms (3016273994), for people who wish to collaborate with them.

“I would like to wholeheartedly ask all family members and friends for their collaboration, since the repatriation of the body is very expensive. Any grain of sand is essential to be able to give him a holy burial. Remember that today is for Elvis, but tomorrow we will not know if we are the ones who need the same help,” Antonio Paguana, the young man's uncle, wrote on Facebook.

Friends close to the young man have expressed their pain at his death and highlight the difficult situation that his family and acquaintances face in not being able to say goodbye to him properly.

“Today we unite and raise a prayer to Father God to give the necessary strength to his parents, family and friends, as we also join the actions of solidarity and efforts to repatriate the lifeless body of who was a young fighter, friend of an entire community and with dreams of moving forward,” wrote one of the young man's friends, according to the same medium.

Likewise, a call has been launched to the relevant authorities, including the Government of Bolívar, the Mayor's Office of Magangué and the Embassy, ​​in order to obtain support in the efforts to transfer the body.

