President of Ukraine Zelensky: Kyiv considers itself hostage to the situation in the United States

Kyiv has become a hostage to the electoral process in the United States, said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Writes about this TASS.

He called the approach of congressmen to the decision to allocate assistance to non-adults. “Unfortunately, we are hostages precisely because this is an electoral process, these are elections in the United States,” he said. Zelensky believes that the issue of supporting Kyiv has become a domestic political issue for the United States.

The head of state clarified that many different options for providing assistance are being considered, including that Kyiv is ready to receive it on credit.

Earlier, Zelensky sharply appealed to Western countries with a demand to strengthen the air defense systems of the republic. In his opinion, it is absolutely unacceptable that politicians in Europe are still thinking about their next steps, although in fact several political decisions need to be made to change the situation in the conflict zone.