Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia would be absent for the match against Japan in the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia would be absent for the match against Japan in the U-20 World Cup


close

Colombian National Team

The U-20 debut with a win in the World Cup.

The U-20 debut with a win in the World Cup.

His replacement would be Devan Tanton.

Lto Colombian National Team who takes part inl Argentina Under-20 World Cupa has a big problem, hours before his second outing against Japan, this Wednesday.

Hector Cardenasthe coach, has been informed about the injury to Edier Ocampo who, according to the first news, suffered a blow to the foot that would leave him out of the tough contest.
(Supermán ‘López explodes against cycling establishments: ‘They pushed us to the bottom’) (Piqué: Clara Chía would save her company Kosmos by accepting this million-dollar figure)

See also  Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai is a global forum for decision makers and thought leaders to shape a better future for the world

his replacement

Colombia, which beat Israel 2-1 in the first game of group C, hopes that Ocampo’s problem will not be difficult for him to continue in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Colombian strategist analyzes the options for his replacement and everything indicates that he would be inclined to send to the field of play Devan Tanton, the English Fulham winger who has not played with the group.

The Colombian national team sub-20.

Tanton is born in USA, His mother is Colombian, so he can be part of the Cárdenas group.

He plays for Fulham in the 21-year-old category, but he went through the Walton & Hersham Academy and for him EU Cornella of Spain.

With his club, Tanton has played 12 games, nine of them as a starter and he has scored one goal.
(Flood of memes due to downpour in Millonarios vs. Peñarol)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #absent #match #Japan #U20 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Diabetes linked to socioeconomic inequalities, more common in the South

Diabetes linked to socioeconomic inequalities, more common in the South

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result