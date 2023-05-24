Colombia would be absent for the match against Japan in the U-20 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The U-20 debut with a win in the World Cup.
His replacement would be Devan Tanton.
Lto Colombian National Team who takes part inl Argentina Under-20 World Cupa has a big problem, hours before his second outing against Japan, this Wednesday.
Hector Cardenasthe coach, has been informed about the injury to Edier Ocampo who, according to the first news, suffered a blow to the foot that would leave him out of the tough contest.
his replacement
Colombia, which beat Israel 2-1 in the first game of group C, hopes that Ocampo’s problem will not be difficult for him to continue in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, the Colombian strategist analyzes the options for his replacement and everything indicates that he would be inclined to send to the field of play Devan Tanton, the English Fulham winger who has not played with the group.
Tanton is born in USA, His mother is Colombian, so he can be part of the Cárdenas group.
He plays for Fulham in the 21-year-old category, but he went through the Walton & Hersham Academy and for him EU Cornella of Spain.
With his club, Tanton has played 12 games, nine of them as a starter and he has scored one goal.
