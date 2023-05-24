The social and economic aspects play a determining role in the development of diabetes: income, education and correct access to treatment they also have an impact on healthy behaviors and lifestyles. This is demonstrated by the data, both national and international, unequivocal. In Italy, the socio-economic gap between the north and the south of the country is reflected in the prevalence of the disease in the population, which in the northern regions is equal to 3% while in the southern ones, where the mortality rate of diabetes is double, it travels on 8% , with peaks in Calabria and Campania.

Furthermore, as emerged during the last day of ‘Panorama Diabetes – Predicting to prevent’, promoted at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Riccione by the Italian Society of Diabetology, the prevalence of diabetes is higher in the most disadvantaged segments of the population and is equal to 16 % among those who have no educational qualification or only a primary school certificate. This is linked to the national distribution of overweight or obese people, clearly prevalent in Calabria and Campania. The latter has the highest prevalence of childhood obesity, but also the highest diabetes mortality rate in Italy: 5.3 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants. In Naples, in particular, the rate is 4.9 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants. Rome reflects this trend in a small way, with the most central districts having a prevalence of diabetes (6%) halved compared to that of the suburbs, where it is equal to 10-11%.

The socio-economic gap between north and south in Italy – highlights the Sid – also corresponds to a difference in the quality of the reference health systems, which also translates into terms of disparity in life expectancy which, between Trentino and Campania, records a gap of 3 years.

“L’correct nutrition – says the president of Sid, Angelo Avogaro – is a fundamental factor in the prevention of diabetes and is closely linked to the socio-economic conditions of individuals. Even the information on the quality and quantity of foods that patients with this pathology can take are often erroneous and derived from sometimes distorted theories, precisely because of the level of education”.

“Income plays a fundamental role in the choice of diet – comments the president-elect of Sid, Raffaella Buzzetti – where low quality foods have a higher caloric density, have more fat and are made to be stored longer. We must support those who have fewer cultural tools and less education, proving capable of reaching even those who are not inclined to seek serious and reliable information regarding lifestyles, which are fundamental for the prevention of diabetes”.