Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia women’s futsal team: great victory in the Copa América

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia women’s futsal team: great victory in the Copa América

Close


Close

Colombia National Team

Colombia National Team.

Colombia selection.

They beat the Peruvians 8-0.

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Luka Modric and the keys to his optimal physical condition

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #womens #futsal #team #great #victory #Copa #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rocky, former member of ASTRO, makes AROHA cry with emotional letter and cover in memory of Moonbin

Rocky, former member of ASTRO, makes AROHA cry with emotional letter and cover in memory of Moonbin

Recommended

No Result
View All Result