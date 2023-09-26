Seven months after leaving the musical group STARhe Extraordinary South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, music producer, choreographer and model Park Minhyukbetter known as Rockycarried out his first fanmeeting in Japan. In his meeting with AROHA there were moments with many mixed feelings, among these, when they remembered Moonbin. It is worth mentioning that the K-Pop Idol He will debut as a solo artist and release an album next November.

During the fanmeeting, Rocky, former member of ASTRO, read a significant letter he wrote for AROHAwith which he expressed the feelings you have had in recent months, in which there were big changes in your life“which were more than I could bear. What kind of person do I want to be? It was not easy to accept an insurmountable challenge that has been presented to me.”

Rocky He came to distrust this genuine dream that was previously clear. With that feeling she spent her days without thinking about anything and in that incredible reality, has been living with anxiety“However, there was a moment where I feel like my state of anxiety was felt by those who love me, but in the midst of all that I thought about my fans and realized that I can’t go on like this. I feel guilty and grateful at the same time and these feelings well up inside me.

The 24-year-old former ASTRO member managed to realize that he can’t continue like this, so he will work hard so that no one worries about him. Likewise, he highlighted that For the good of all those who love him and for his own good, he will begin againfocusing on the things he loves and the places where he was accepted.

Rocky, former member of ASTRO, sings cover in memory of Moonbin

“There are many beautiful things in the world, among them, the most beautiful are all those that are in front of me, the people who can feel this way when they look at something beautiful, I think it is because they themselves are beautiful. Thanks to you I was able to have that opportunity, those who love and support me, thank you very much. Until I run out of strength, I would like to give something back with my song and dance, please continue to take care of me as I continue my journey, from now on I am under your care “. His words moved AROHA.

Another of the emotional moments of Rocky fanmeeting in Japanwas when he sang a cover of “Betelgeuse” in memory of his dear friend Moonbinthe brightest star of STAR and AROHA at the highest point in the sky.

