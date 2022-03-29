With “the minimum of changes”, Colombia will appear against Venezuela to play this Tuesday their last match of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which they are obliged to win to go to the playoffs and have hopes of qualifying for the world cup event

The venue for the match will be the Cachamay stadium in Bolívar state, in southern Venezuela.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: moment of truth, to win and wait…)



With five games lost, eight draws and four wins, Colombia was at the end of day 17 in sixth place in the standings, with 20 points, after beating Bolivia 3-0 in last Thursday’s match, held in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

The data

If Venezuela is not beaten, it would be the worst tie for the National Team, since the pre-World Cup stage of 1998, when this type of tie was formalized, all against all.

Colombia has gone to the World Cup with that format in 1988, 2014 and 2018 and I hope to go to the playoffs, but if it does not, then the failure is great. He didn’t qualify in 2002, 2006 and 2010, but on those occasions he never dropped below 23 points, which could happen this time.

In 2010, for the World Cup in South Africa, the Colombians reached 23 units in the standings, and this statistic has been the worst so far in the format, so if they don’t beat Venezuela, it’s clear that it would be a performance to forget.

It may interest you: (Colombia Selection: the accounts to reach the playoff)

sports