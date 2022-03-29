Cruz Azul lives an uncertain present in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. The cement team is currently in sixth position in the general table with 17 points, the product of five wins, two draws and four losses. The team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso started the tournament with great performances, but as the days went by it has also suffered hard and painful defeats. One of the players most noted by the sky-blue fans has been Bryan Angulo.
The Ecuadorian striker has been coach Reynoso’s bet in the lead for this semester. The 26-year-old player has been active in 9 of the 11 games played by the Celeste Machine and has only scored one goal and served two assists in this journey. It is common for his own fans to boo Angulo when the team plays at the Azteca Stadium. In this context, it has been rumored that the element that arrived at La Noria from CS Emelec would seek his departure soon.
The journalist César Luis Merlo indicated that Bryan Angulo seeks to negotiate with the board his departure to Santos in Brazil. According to this report, the cement directive would be evaluating the request of the Ecuadorian striker and they would give him an answer this same Tuesday, March 29. The contract of the questioned striker of the Machine expires on June 30, 2022, according to information from the Transfermarkt portal, so if Cruz Azul wants to make money with him, it is necessary to sell it at this time.
Angulo arrived at Cruz Azul for the 2019 Apertura. The former Emelec player was known as “The Ecuadorian Benzema”. The striker did not count for much for the cement workers that season and was loaned six months later to Xolos de Tijuana, where he did not find regularity or raise his level either. At the end of 2020, the attacker returned to La Noria and was part of the squad that raised the ninth in the Guardianes 2021.
