Colombia vs. Japan: Asprilla and Ángel make the National Team win, video

The Colombian national team sub-20 faces Japan on date 2 of group C in the youth World Cup in Argentina, this Wednesday.

The goals of the match

Colombia began losing with an annotation of Riku Yamane at minute 30 of the first half.

Yamane received a pass back from Fukui, who previously took a short corner kick.



Colombia was surprised by this score, especially since at that time it had already generated several opportunities to open the scoring.

In the second part Colombia found the tie with an annotation of Yaser Asprilla, who received a center from the left zone and defined, at minute 53.

Japan did not assimilate the goal and the second goal was not long in coming. Puerta shot the cross, the goalkeeper rebounded and Thomas Angel finished off to score the goal for the 2-1 lead, at minute 58.

At minute 81 came the problem for Colombia. A hand in the area meant a revised VAR penalty. Matsuki smashed the ball into the crossbar.

