Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia vs. Japan: Asprilla and Ángel make the National Team win, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia vs. Japan: Asprilla and Ángel make the National Team win, video


close

Colombian National Team

Japan vs. Colombia.

Japan vs. Colombia.

They face each other in the second date of group C of the U-20 World Cup.

See also  The Colombian women's team is going for another feat in the World Cup: win and advance

The Colombian national team sub-20 faces Japan on date 2 of group C in the youth World Cup in Argentina, this Wednesday.

The goals of the match

Colombia began losing with an annotation of Riku Yamane at minute 30 of the first half.

Yamane received a pass back from Fukui, who previously took a short corner kick.

Colombia was surprised by this score, especially since at that time it had already generated several opportunities to open the scoring.

In the second part Colombia found the tie with an annotation of Yaser Asprilla, who received a center from the left zone and defined, at minute 53.

Japan did not assimilate the goal and the second goal was not long in coming. Puerta shot the cross, the goalkeeper rebounded and Thomas Angel finished off to score the goal for the 2-1 lead, at minute 58.

At minute 81 came the problem for Colombia. A hand in the area meant a revised VAR penalty. Matsuki smashed the ball into the crossbar.

See also  Falcao García: the reasons behind his striking substitution with Rayo Vallecano

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #Japan #Asprilla #Ángel #National #Team #win #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Roundup: PlayStation Showcase [24/05/23]

Roundup: PlayStation Showcase [24/05/23]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result