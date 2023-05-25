Colombia vs. Japan: Asprilla and Ángel make the National Team win, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Japan vs. Colombia.
Japan vs. Colombia.
They face each other in the second date of group C of the U-20 World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian national team sub-20 faces Japan on date 2 of group C in the youth World Cup in Argentina, this Wednesday.
The goals of the match
Colombia began losing with an annotation of Riku Yamane at minute 30 of the first half.
Yamane received a pass back from Fukui, who previously took a short corner kick.
Colombia was surprised by this score, especially since at that time it had already generated several opportunities to open the scoring.
In the second part Colombia found the tie with an annotation of Yaser Asprilla, who received a center from the left zone and defined, at minute 53.
Japan did not assimilate the goal and the second goal was not long in coming. Puerta shot the cross, the goalkeeper rebounded and Thomas Angel finished off to score the goal for the 2-1 lead, at minute 58.
At minute 81 came the problem for Colombia. A hand in the area meant a revised VAR penalty. Matsuki smashed the ball into the crossbar.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Japan #Asprilla #Ángel #National #Team #win #video
Leave a Reply