Today a new PlayStation Showcase has been carried out, which has shown new games to users who have a PS5 console at the time. There was pretty much everything from independents to big productions. And of course, in Atomix the classic summary that is made with this type of event could not be missing.

Here you can check it:

Fairgames IP Introduced

This video game is a creation of Haven Studios, which is now owned by the brand. The game will be a Heist-type cooperative that is dedicated to being played online. It’s coming to PS5 and doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet.

Helldivers 2 Reveal and Trailer

This video game where the aliens are the protagonists in the theme of villains has also been presented. It will arrive on PS5 and PC this year. It is being developed by Arrowhead Studios.

First look at Ghostrunner 2

It shows a bit of the sequel to Ghostrunner, which is presumed to arrive this year on PC consoles. Yes, it includes Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In his video we were able to see how capable 505 Games are.

The creators of Journey present Sword of The Sea

The event also confirmed the return of Giant Squid Studios, the company that created the award-winning Journey at the time. Now they are not presenting Sword of The Sea. Which seems to take advantage of the hardware capabilities of the current generation. It is in development for PS5 and Stream. There is no departure date.

Phantom Blade 0 Reveal

Phanton Blade 0 is released, a game that seems to be inspired by some productions by Koei Tecmo and FromSoftware. It is being developed by S-Games and will be released for PS5 and PC. There is no confirmed release date yet.

The creators of Gris bring us Neva

The Showcase had its highlights when it came to indie games. This is the case of Neva new game from those who brought us Gris, Tomada Studio. It will arrive in 2024 for Ps5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Remake and collection of the Metal Gear Solid saga

After so many rumors, the existence of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has been confirmed. Same that will be released later for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. For now there is no release date. For its part, a special collection was confirmed that is divided into two parts, the first has the first three titles and arrives in the fall, the second the fourth fifth and perhaps PSP.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage with release date

The rumors were true with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Since the release date was confirmed for October 12. The platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

First gameplay and date of Alan Wake 2

It is confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be launching on October 17, this next to a trailer that shows us his gameplay in detail. It is released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Capcom Reveals Dragon’s Dogma II

After much anticipation, Capcom is bringing the Dragon’s Dogma franchise to life with an official sequel. It still has a release date, it is only known that it reaches PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Bungie brings back Marathon

It is announced that Bungie will revive the Marathon franchise, which was actually the inspiration for the conception of Halo. It will come to PS5 and PC. There is no release date yet.

New PlayStation Portable Confirmed

One of the surprises that was not seen coming was the announcement of Project Q, a device that will serve as the new laptop and that works in synchronized streaming with PS5. More details were promised in the not too distant future.

New Square Enix multiplayer, Foamstars

A new multiplayer is released from Square Enix, Foamstars. This is very similar to the concept of Splatoon, but the gameplay has a little different tweaks, as well as the appearance of its characters. It is in development for PS4 and PS5. It does not have a release date.

First gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

To close the presentation with a flourish, the first gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released, a game that promises to be the exclusive triumph for PlayStation 5 this year. It does not yet have a release date, it only reaffirms its planning for the fall of 2023.

That was the PlayStation Showcase summary of May 2023. More surprises from the company are expected soon.

