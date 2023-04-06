Colombia vs. Chile, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ecuador vs. Colombia
The Selection plays a key match if it wants to qualify.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia has uphill qualifying for the final phase of the South American Sub-17 from Ecuador. The tournament awards four slots for the World Cup of the category, which, today, does not have a venue, after Fifa’s decision to remove the organization from Peru.
(You may be interested: Colombia Sub-17 depends on a miracle to qualify: these are the accounts)
After the first three games, the team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez barely has one point, as a result of the draw on the first date against Uruguay (0-0).
Colombia faces Chile this Wednesday. The meeting will be seen on DSports and regional channels, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.
Minute by minute
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
