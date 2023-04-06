Colombia vs. Chile, live: follow the minute by minute

Colombia has uphill qualifying for the final phase of the South American Sub-17 from Ecuador. The tournament awards four slots for the World Cup of the category, which, today, does not have a venue, after Fifa’s decision to remove the organization from Peru.

After the first three games, the team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez barely has one point, as a result of the draw on the first date against Uruguay (0-0).

Colombia faces Chile this Wednesday. The meeting will be seen on DSports and regional channels, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Minute by minute

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

