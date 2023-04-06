Friday, April 7, 2023
Colombia vs. Chile, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
Colombia vs. Chile, live: follow the minute by minute


The Selection plays a key match if it wants to qualify.

Colombia has uphill qualifying for the final phase of the South American Sub-17 from Ecuador. The tournament awards four slots for the World Cup of the category, which, today, does not have a venue, after Fifa’s decision to remove the organization from Peru.

(You may be interested: Colombia Sub-17 depends on a miracle to qualify: these are the accounts)

After the first three games, the team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez barely has one point, as a result of the draw on the first date against Uruguay (0-0).

Colombia faces Chile this Wednesday. The meeting will be seen on DSports and regional channels, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Minute by minute

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

See also  PHOTO Serie A makes fun of Kvaratskhelia's name: "Welcome Kvarastkh ..."

