In a Classic full of emotions, riots, fire, blood, interruptions and relatively little good football, Ajax has reached the final of the KNVB Cup. After the game was temporarily stopped, the team surprisingly wins at arch-rival Feyenoord, 2-1.

In this way, the club can give a bit of shine to a disappointing season, in the final on April 30 in De Kuip against PSV. Report of a turbulent evening, on which Feyenoord was once again confronted with one of the club’s biggest problems: the behavior of some of its supporters. An inky black evening for Dutch football – but especially for Feyenoord.

8 p.m The atmosphere around this Classic seems more relaxed than usual in Rotterdam in the run-up. It remains quiet on the square in front of the main entrance of De Kuip, where the police still had to carry out charges before the competition match between Feyenoord and Ajax in January. Perhaps the worst tensions have been eased by Feyenoord’s 3-2 win in Amsterdam recently, the first in eighteen years. And because of the good performance of Feyenoord, leader in the Eredivisie.

But the fear that things will go wrong is great at Feyenoord. Just like in January, there are meters high nets to prevent objects from being thrown onto the field. Although this time one long side remains open: the Olympia side, where the most important cameras are located with which television channel ESPN records the match. Last time ESPN had to install the cameras higher up in the stadium because of the nets. Viewers complained about this, also because the nets could still be seen.

Just after kick-off, heavy fireworks are immediately set off at the north side of the stadium. It goes completely smokeless. Already after 21 seconds referee Allard Lindhout stops the game. To start again after about five minutes, when the weather has cleared up in De Kuip.

8:20 pm Huge miscommunication at Feyenoord. Striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh knocks over teammate Marcus Pederson in all his zeal when he tries to clear a high cross from Ajax back Jorge Sanchez. Due to the clumsy action, the ball just ends up in the feet of Ajax striker Dusan Tadic, who easily makes 0-1.

Feyenoord suddenly looks vulnerable. And how timid. It has problems in the build-up due to the high, fierce pressure from Ajax. Although the first serious chance is in the opening phase for Feyenoord. After a nice deep pass from Orkun Kökcü, striker Santiago Gimenez comes one on one with goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, who saves with his legs.

8:25 pm When the sun has set, referee Lindhout whistles. Since this season, the KNVB has been taking a drinking and eating break for fasting players during Ramadan. Feyenoord has players with an Islamic background with Kökcü and Oussama Idrissi. The rest moment is also used by the coaches for tactical instructions.

Midway through the first half, Jahanbakhsh had a huge chance after a well-designed attack from the left, but his shot hit the post. Shortly before the break, Feyenoord is more fortunate. Jahanbakhsh comes completely free on the right, gives a perfectly measured cross to Santiago Gimenez, who heads in from a completely free position. 1-1, at a crucial moment. The moment is back at Feyenoord – it seems.

9:20 pm Suddenly Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus escapes. His effort is stopped by goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, but in the chaotic situation that follows Davy Klaassen makes 1-2 on willpower. Mats Wieffer and Marcus Pedersen are lying on the ground at Feyenoord.

9:30 pm Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis walks with the ball towards the players’ tunnel, when stadium speaker Peter Houtman makes an announcement. “You can sit quietly, the game is temporarily stopped. If all goes well, we can move on soon.” Just before that, Houtman had already called for people not to throw objects.

Klaassen feels his bloody head right after he got the object on his head.

Blood can already be seen on the blond head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen. An orange lighter was thrown at the back of his head from the audience after an altercation between the two teams at the sideline. Footage shows a man throwing the lighter from the Olympia side. Staff and players enter after 62 minutes of football.

9:55 pm Feyenoord’s assistant coach John de Wolf, hero of the legion, enters the field at 9.55 pm, with a microphone in his hand. “Hello,” he says in his deep voice. “Supporters, in quotes. On that side, there. Use your fucking mind. Make sure nothing else gets on the field. Stay behind your team. We need you. We want to go for it. Use your brain. Use your brain!” Approving applause sounds.

John de Wolf, assistant coach of Feyenoord, addresses the audience: “We need you. Use your brain.”

9:59 pm The field is still empty when there is a cheer. The Feyenoord players walk out of the players’ tunnel. They do exercises to loosen up their muscles. Followed by a whistle concert when Ajax enters the field a little later. Referee Lindhout restarts the game with a toss ball, Ajax defender Jorge Sanchez rams the ball forward. Klaassen is also back on the field

10:05 PM Corner Ajax. Cups of beer are thrown against the nets as Steven Bergwijn and Dusan Tadic prepare for the corner kick. Klaassen then sat down on the floor, he is said to be dizzy. He is immediately replaced.

10:42 pm Feyenoord is impotent against the tough, fighting Ajax, although it gets one more chance: Gimenez heads on the post. Eight minutes of injury time also yield nothing. It remains silent. 1-2 Ajax. “Thank you for your massive arrival,” says stadium speaker Houtman. “Have a good trip back.”

