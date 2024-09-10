One of the most famous tricks of Colombian national team coach Néstor Lorenzo is over. The famous appearance with the burgundy shirt was left behind in the match against Argentina, in the eighth round of the qualifiers.

During the long unbeaten run that the national team had since the Argentine took over in September 2022, Lorenzo maintained the same form until the Copa América final, which he lost 1-0 against the world champions in Miami.

Despite the defeat, Lorenzo kept the iconic garment in the match against Peru in Lima, where the National Team tied 1-1, with a goal from Luis Díaz.

However, on Tuesday, whether as a final act or because of the heat in Barranquilla, Lorenzo changed his clothes. He put on a polo shirt, also burgundy, instead of his usual shirt.

Colombia is seeking its first win against Argentina in qualifying since 2007 and its first in Barranquilla since 1993.

