The renewed Dutch team is taking shape more and more, is the main conclusion after the draw against Germany on Tuesday evening. In an exciting, attractive duel in the Johan Cruijff Arena it became 2-2, in the group stage of the Nations League, a competition that replaces the practice matches. It is a fine follow-up after the good performance last Saturday against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the inconsistent second period of national coach Ronald Koeman, it was perhaps the best that the Dutch national team showed against a top country. Striker Brian Brobbey showed his enormous potential, Cody Gakpo his dangerous rushes and there were the clean passes of Ryan Gravenberch, the actions of Xavi Simons and the collective defending against the smoothly combining Germany.

Clever little punter

After a light show, everyone has only just settled into the Johan Cruijff Arena when goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen plays a long ball through the axis to Brobbey. He sinks a little to his knees around the halfway line, uses his body skillfully when he drops the ball on his chest and thus passes it perfectly to Ryan Gravenberch. He sends Tijjani Reijnders deep with a sly punt, when Germany is completely open. Reijnders stays calm, plays under goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen: 1-0, after 99 seconds.

The Netherlands has less ball possession, but is more dangerous through some spectacular attacks. It quickly seeks depth by often playing long, diagonal balls. Because that is where the space lies, behind the German wing defenders, as the staff of Oranje has analyzed.

That direct play is reflected in the phenomenal pass halfway through the first half by Gravenberch, who sends Simons away with the outside of his right foot – in one go, taken full, with perfect effect, cutting through the German defence, from right back to left forward. The crowd is already on its feet as Simons seems to be on his way to a goal, but his shot lacks power.

Shortly before that, Denzel Dumfries has already missed a huge chance to double the lead. At a free kick from Simons, he jumps high above everyone, completely free, but he heads wide. On the other side, there is a feat from goalkeeper Verbruggen, who calmly controls the ball on his head – almost like a dolphin – during a German breakout.

Brobbey is emphatically profiling himself, is very convincing in the physical battles with central defender Jonathan Tah. He is almost impossible to get off the ball. In this way he is the peg from which many attacks can be set up. Brobbey screams when Tah pulls him to the ground with both hands. Tah gets a yellow card, where Brobbey had hoped for more.

Relapse

But as strong as the Dutch team opens, the decline is great towards the end of the first half. There seems to be little going on for the Dutch team, who had just set up a great attack, quickly combining from right to left. But at the back, Matthijs de Ligt hesitates too long with a pass, which ends up at the feet of Jamal Musiala. Germany strikes immediately, via Deniz Undav: 1-1. Another mistake by De Ligt – on Saturday he was also guilty of a goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

These are the most difficult minutes for the Dutch team. Because a little later there is the painful departure of left back Nathan Aké. In a sprint he suddenly stops walking and seems to grab his hamstring. He is carried away on a stretcher. Germany takes advantage of the chaos. A beautiful opening by Robert Andrich, from right to left, is subtly processed by David Raum, who launches Joshua Kimmich: 1-2, on the stroke of half-time.

The Netherlands immediately take action after the break, with debutant Jan Paul van Hecke, who has replaced De Ligt. The power and pressure of the Dutch team is convincing when Germany is pinned down at the back. Simons gives a sensitive pass to Brobbey, who shields the ball well and pulls it in front of the goal. There, Dumfries can tap the ball into an open goal: 2-2.

That’s it. It’s a fine reflection of an entertaining match that the rejuvenated Oranje can build on in the coming months. Although they didn’t win against a top country again – Koeman didn’t manage that in his second term – there was still applause late in the evening in the Johan Cruijff Arena.