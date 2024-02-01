Yesterday, the ninth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in State hospitals.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, Dr. Maha Tayseer Barakat, who accompanied the plane evacuating the injured from Al-Arish, affirmed the UAE’s keenness, as part of its pioneering role in humanitarian work, to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and alleviate their suffering, by treating wounded and sick children. Cancer, after the significant deterioration that befell the health sector and its inability to meet the minimum necessary health care for those infected, as well as through the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3”.

Barakat confirmed the evacuation of 49 wounded children and cancer patients, along with their companions, and their transfer from Al-Arish Airport, under the supervision of a specialized medical staff, after examining them and evaluating their conditions, in accordance with the recognized health protocol in medical evacuation operations, pointing out that state hospitals have received 426 injured people since the launch of the initiative, Before the ninth batch arrives.

She added that the Emirati field hospital in southern Gaza has received 2,644 injured people since the launch of its services, whose injuries varied between moderate and severe, and the hospital’s medical staff were able to save many of the lives of our Palestinian brothers, while the total UAE humanitarian aid reached 15,000 tons of food aid, which is still continuing. Since the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3,” she pointed out that the state has established water desalination plants with a total capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, which is pumped to the Gaza Strip, benefiting more than 600,000 people.

For their part, a group of the injured and their accompanying families expressed their thanks to the government and leadership of the UAE for this humanitarian initiative in treating wounded children and cancer patients, and helping them receive the best treatment in UAE hospitals, and for standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them, to enable them to Overcoming the difficult circumstances he is going through.

