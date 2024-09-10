The Colombian National Team will host Argentina on Tuesday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla on the eighth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a clash that marks a repeat of the last Copa América final, which was won by the Albiceleste.

Before the eighth date is played on Tuesday, Argentina comfortably leads the South American pre-World Cup with 18 points, followed by Uruguay with 14 and with one less it is in

Colombia and Brazil follow with 10, Venezuela with 9 and in sixth place is Ecuador with 8, the last of the six selected so far with a direct place in the top event.

The match will be played at 3:30 pm at the Metropolitano stadium. Colombia is coming off a hard-fought draw in its visit to Peru in Lima.

Colombia vs. Argentina lineup

The lineups are already confirmed for the clash in Barranquilla. Néstor Lorenzo is taking a chance with Jader Duran replaces Jhon Cordoba in attack. James Rodriguez starts. Yerson Mosquera will finally play in defense instead of Carlos Cuesta.

Colombia: Vargas; Lerma, Rios, Arias; James, Diaz and Duran.

