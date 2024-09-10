A few months after the first anniversary of the death of her husband Giorgio Napolitano, the wife of the president emeritus passed away. The woman was 89 years old and apparently had been suffering for some time from a long illness.

Who was Clio Napolitano?

She passed away today in Rome Clio Napolitano, whose baptismal name was Clio Maria Bittoni. The woman was born in Chiaravalle on 10 November 1934 and in life she was able to fulfil herself in the field of jurisprudence, becoming a female lawyer successful.

As a girl she attended classical high school and then enrolled in the faculty of law at the University of Naples. It is here that she will meet the man who will become her Husbandthat is to say George Napolitano. He will move towards his role in politics while she will work at a law firm.

The two married in 1959 at the Campidoglio and gave birth to two children, John born in 1961 and Julius in 1969. She worked for many years as a lawyer and then joined her husband when he was elected as President of the Republic. She was also very active in everything concerning the protection of women’s rights.

Today was a very sad day for Rome and for the world of politics and the judiciary. In fact, Giorgio Napolitano’s widow, his wife, passed away. ClioThe woman was defeated by a very ugly illness which she had been fighting against for a long time and which, unfortunately, finally got the better of her.

In November Clio would have blown out 90 candles. The woman was then reunited with her husband, who instead passed away on September 22, 2023. The death of the woman therefore came a few days before the first anniversary of her husband’s death. We await further information regarding the date of the funeral.