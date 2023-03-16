Colombia said goodbye to the World Baseball Classic

Colombia lost 3-2 against the United States this Wednesday and closed its participation in the World Baseball Classic, at Chase Field in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).

In a game with a lot of strategy and with a very good job from the pitching staff of both teams, the United States found the advantage in the third inning with a single by Mike Trout, to send Mookie Bets to the plate.

Colombia responded in the same episode with a sacrifice fly from Giovanni Urshela, for Óscar Mercado to score, and then a brace from Jorge Alfaro allowed his team to take the lead.

Mike Trout’s liner in the fifth gave the United States two runs to take a lead that Colombia could not reverse.

The balance of the Colombian team was one victory, against Mexico (5-4, in 10 episodes), and three defeats (7-5 ​​with Great Britain, 5-0 with Canada and 3-2 against the United States.

Mexico qualified to the quarterfinals

Earlier in the day, Mexico defeated Canada 10-3 and advanced as the first group in group C to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

The ninth Mexican team will face Puerto Rico on Saturday, which eliminated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory.

with Efe

