Colombia said goodbye to the World Baseball Classic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dayan Frías, from Colombia, in action against the United States in the World Cup.
Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP
Dayan Frías, of Colombia, in action against the United States in the World Baseball Classic.
Despite giving the fight to the United States, he could not get the victory he needed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia lost 3-2 against the United States this Wednesday and closed its participation in the World Baseball Classic, at Chase Field in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).
In a game with a lot of strategy and with a very good job from the pitching staff of both teams, the United States found the advantage in the third inning with a single by Mike Trout, to send Mookie Bets to the plate.
Colombia responded in the same episode with a sacrifice fly from Giovanni Urshela, for Óscar Mercado to score, and then a brace from Jorge Alfaro allowed his team to take the lead.
Mike Trout’s liner in the fifth gave the United States two runs to take a lead that Colombia could not reverse.
The balance of the Colombian team was one victory, against Mexico (5-4, in 10 episodes), and three defeats (7-5 with Great Britain, 5-0 with Canada and 3-2 against the United States.
Mexico qualified to the quarterfinals
Earlier in the day, Mexico defeated Canada 10-3 and advanced as the first group in group C to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.
The ninth Mexican team will face Puerto Rico on Saturday, which eliminated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory.
SPORTS
with Efe
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #goodbye #World #Baseball #Classic
Leave a Reply