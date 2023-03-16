Thursday, March 16, 2023
Colombia said goodbye to the World Baseball Classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
Colombia said goodbye to the World Baseball Classic


Dayan Frías, from Colombia, in action against the United States in the World Cup.

Photo:

Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP

Dayan Frías, of Colombia, in action against the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Despite giving the fight to the United States, he could not get the victory he needed.

Colombia lost 3-2 against the United States this Wednesday and closed its participation in the World Baseball Classic, at Chase Field in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).

In a game with a lot of strategy and with a very good job from the pitching staff of both teams, the United States found the advantage in the third inning with a single by Mike Trout, to send Mookie Bets to the plate.

Colombia responded in the same episode with a sacrifice fly from Giovanni Urshela, for Óscar Mercado to score, and then a brace from Jorge Alfaro allowed his team to take the lead.

Mike Trout’s liner in the fifth gave the United States two runs to take a lead that Colombia could not reverse.

The balance of the Colombian team was one victory, against Mexico (5-4, in 10 episodes), and three defeats (7-5 ​​with Great Britain, 5-0 with Canada and 3-2 against the United States.

Mexico qualified to the quarterfinals

Earlier in the day, Mexico defeated Canada 10-3 and advanced as the first group in group C to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

The ninth Mexican team will face Puerto Rico on Saturday, which eliminated the Dominican Republic on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory.

SPORTS
with Efe

