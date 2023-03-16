Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Habeck and Özdemir met unluckily: During the Amazon detour in Brazil, a certain tone struck by the “chiefs” from Germany struck.

Manaus – “I’m Robert, and this is Cem,” says Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) in English to the residents of a small village near Manaus, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (also Greens). “We are from Germany, far away,” Habeck continues. Habeck and Özdemir visit a community of the indigenous people of the Kambeba in Brazil, located on the Rio Negro, almost 60 kilometers from the Amazon metropolis of Manaus.

The concern is the protection of the rainforest of the Amazon. The inhabitants of the village greet the high lords from overseas with the performance of the Brazilian national anthem and a greeting ritual in which a young girl paints their faces red.

Habeck and Özdemir in the Amazon: Two “chiefs” in Brazil

“It was obviously a very harmonious and atmospheric trip,” comments Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) on the stay, referring to the corresponding reporting by the World. An addition of the quote from the greeting of “Robert” is published here. “I’m Robert, this is Cem and we are ministers in the German government – this is something like your chief, but in a different country,” it says. According to the World Report, Habeck used the word “chief” in the original English, which is particularly common when talking about tribal heads of indigenous peoples.

Whether he is not aware of this or whether he actually made this choice of words of his own free will remains uncertain for the time being. However, it is already certain that the appearance of the two “chiefs” in the Amazon leaves an unpleasant aftertaste. “What arrogance does this Eurocentric view of the world actually exude?” asks MEP Özlem Alev Demirel (left) in response to Twitter. In their opinion, the way they communicate with the villagers gives the impression that Habeck and Özdemir think the people from the Amazon village are “stupid”.

Amazon people as a role model: international understanding à la Habeck

Habeck also asks how that works – living in the rainforest and protecting it at the same time. You couldn’t have done that in Germany. The forest is practically gone. A statement that does not improve the overall impression. However, this appears in the report of the world, but also hardly to save: Habeck greeted the Kambeba “as if they had never seen a man from Europe,” it says there.

FDP Vice Kubicki is also bothered by the missed stopovers of the traveling ministers: It would have been nice if the two ministers had made a short detour to Colombia to visit the coal mines there with gratitude on behalf of the Federal Republic, he says. After all, because of the green refusal to continue to rely on nuclear power in this country, we would probably make heavy demands on them for years to come.

Visit to Brazil: Habeck on a slippery slope in the Amazon

The Kambeba represent one of the indigenous groups who stopped identifying themselves as indigenous due to discrimination and violence – and rediscovered their identity with the rise of the indigenous movement and the Brazilian constitution in the 1980s.

For some time now, the village has committed itself to sustainable development. Solar systems, for example, provide electricity. While enough for the families, not for small businesses, there are small hotels and a restaurant. It is projects like this that Germany supports financially to protect the rainforest and intends to support even more in the future, as Habeck announces. (na/dpa/afp)