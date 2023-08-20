This Sunday will begin the 59th edition of the Tour de l’Avenirthe most important race in the world for under-23 cyclists, in an event in which the Colombia selection ‘Colombiana’ de ruta will be participating, for the ninth consecutive occasion, under the direction of Carlos Mario Jaramillo, and with the support of the Ministry of Sport and the Colombian Cycling Federation.

the French round for the second time in their careers. Germán Darío Gómez and Edgar Andrés Pinzón, They return to the competition after participating in last year’s edition, in which they finished in boxes 68 and 31 overall, respectively.

For santiago umba It will be his return after competing in 2021, an edition in which he had to leave after suffering a severe fall in the third stage, between Château-Thierry and Donnemarie-Dontilly, which caused him a fractured radius in his left arm.

Likewise, Diego Pescador will be present, who, at just 18 years old, has won the sub-23 title and box 11 in the general classification of the Vuelta a Colombia, in addition to the general title, the mountain title and the best young man in the Return to Antioquia 2023.

They complete the team William Colorado, third in the U-23 road event of the Panama Pan American Championship and jonathan chavesthird overall in the Vuelta de la Juventud and the Vuelta a Cundinamarca.

The national team will seek its seventh title in the race, after those achieved by Alfonso Flórez, in 1980; Martin Ramirez, in 1985; Nairo Quintana in 2010; Esteban Chaves in 2011; Miguel Ángel López in 2014, and Egan Bernal in 2017.

It should be noted that, in 2018 and 2019, Iván Sosa and Jhojan García occupied a place in the Top-10, while Alexander Osorio he was crowned mountain champion in 2018.

The Tour de l’Avenir 2023 will have a total of nine sections, which will be held over eight days of competitions, in which a total of 886 kilometers will be covered.

The first stage will leave Carnac bound for La Gacilly with an undulating route of 142.2 kilometres, a profile similar to that seen on the second day, to take place between Nozay and Chinon (195 km).

On the third day, a team time trial will be held between Issoudun and Vatan, over 26.5 kilometers, in which the first important differences in the general classification can be established.

In the fourth stage, there will be a medium-mountain day, between Aigurande and Evaux-les-Bains, while the fifth fraction has a demanding finish at Lac d’Aiguebelette, and the sixth will have a summit finish at Col de la Loze.

On the seventh day of competitions there will be two sections: the first with a time trial climb to the port of Les Karellis of 11.1 kilometers starting at 9:30 in the morning, local time; while the second will be held over 69.6 kilometers between Les Karellis and Val-Cenis Col du Mont Cenis, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The eighth and final stage of the race will take place from Val-Cenis, with an ascent to the Col de l’Iseran, before starting the descent to Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise.

