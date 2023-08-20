Luis Enrique’s first joy postponed again, as he made it 1-1 in Toulouse despite the return of Kylian and the entry of Dembélé

Alexander Grandesso – paris

Better than the debut, but it would have been even better with Mbappé and Dembélé from 1′. With them on the pitch, PSG are another team. Of course, even tonight the Qatari emir’s club didn’t go beyond a draw, but the difference between the first and second half is clear in terms of quality of play and dangerousness in attack. In the end, however, Aboukhlal also responded to Mbappé’s penalty from eleven meters and Luis Enrique had to settle for another equal, after a 0-0 draw a week ago.

slow start — PSG ended the first half with 80% ball possession, but without finding the right opening. Of course, compared to the goalless draw with Lorient, Luis Enrique’s team lets some more ideas leak out. Nothing transcendent for PSG who engage Restes for the first time in the 20th minute, not with the offensive department, but with Hakimi, one of the most prominent in the first round. The former nerazzurri, caught in the area by Vitinha, goes to the angled conclusion, rejected by the goalkeeper. More insidious is the conclusion of Ramos’ entry, on Ruiz’s cross from the left, which forces Restes to instinctively reject (45 ‘). All after the 80 million Portuguese had sent wide, from the center of the area, on a serve by Hakimi (40 ‘). On the other hand, Donnarumma has almost nothing to do, except watch over a shot from entering the area by Desler (43’). See also Hamilton surprise: he separates from the trainer Cullen after seven years

mbappe is not enough — Six minutes into the second half, Luis Enrique sends in Mbappé and Dembélé. And the PSG match takes off. The accelerations begin with dribbling on the wings and high-speed exchanges under construction. And the home defense goes haywire, until Nicolaisen concedes the penalty. In reality, the referee lets it go but then has to correct himself with the Var: a clear foul on Mbappé, primed by Hakimi, who transforms, running to take the applause of the Parisian fans’ gallery. In the half hour Ramos had the ball to close it, but after the bank with Mbappé, the ball was missing in front of the goalkeeper. While Dembélé, unpredictable in every play, slips at the moment of shooting, after a slalom in the box. Thus Toulouse saved themselves and grabbed the equal in the 42nd minute from a penalty, obtained and converted by Aboukhlal, unintentionally undermined in the area by Hakimi. But that’s enough to deny the first smile to Luis Enrique. See also Volkswagen ID. 2all: what the electric city car for less than 25,000 euros will look like