Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia national team: the possible line-up to face Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Selection Colombia vs. bolivia

The novelties that Reinaldo Rueda would have for the duel in Puerto Ordaz.

The Colombian National Team arrived in Puerto Ordaz this Monday night. where this Tuesday they will face Venezuela on the final date of the qualifier for Qatar 2022.

See also  Colombia National Team: Falcao and James Rodríguez would have had a strong clash

Colombia did one last training session in Barranquilla, before the trip, in which Reinaldo Rueda worked on the possible variants for the match.

From that training, it was unofficially known that Colombia would propose two variants, the obligatory one of Juan Guillemro Cuadrado, suspended for yellow cards, and another.

Possible wheel changes

One of the players who would be a novelty is Matheus Uribe, a midfielder who scored a goal against Bolivia. His presence would be to replace Cuadrado and to give more balance to the midfield.

On the other hand, Rueda would once again give confidence to one of his favorite players, and who also scored a goal in the game on date 17, the last one at home in Barranquilla that was played last Friday.

In attack, Miguel Ángel Borja would be the starter instead of Luis Fernando Muriel, since the Junior de Barranquilla striker is one of the Colombian scorers in the Rueda process.

See also  Formula SAE Italy | Here are the dates of 2022 in Varano

FOOTBALL REDACTION

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #national #team #lineup #face #Venezuela

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

LIVE | New peace talks in Turkey, Kremlin: use nuclear weapons only in case of 'existential threat'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.