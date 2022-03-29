Colombia national team: the possible line-up to face Venezuela

The Colombian National Team arrived in Puerto Ordaz this Monday night. where this Tuesday they will face Venezuela on the final date of the qualifier for Qatar 2022.

Colombia did one last training session in Barranquilla, before the trip, in which Reinaldo Rueda worked on the possible variants for the match.

From that training, it was unofficially known that Colombia would propose two variants, the obligatory one of Juan Guillemro Cuadrado, suspended for yellow cards, and another.

Possible wheel changes

One of the players who would be a novelty is Matheus Uribe, a midfielder who scored a goal against Bolivia. His presence would be to replace Cuadrado and to give more balance to the midfield.

On the other hand, Rueda would once again give confidence to one of his favorite players, and who also scored a goal in the game on date 17, the last one at home in Barranquilla that was played last Friday.

In attack, Miguel Ángel Borja would be the starter instead of Luis Fernando Muriel, since the Junior de Barranquilla striker is one of the Colombian scorers in the Rueda process.

FOOTBALL REDACTION