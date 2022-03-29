Colombia national team: the possible line-up to face Venezuela

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The novelties that Reinaldo Rueda would have for the duel in Puerto Ordaz.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 08:56 PM
The Colombian National Team arrived in Puerto Ordaz this Monday night. where this Tuesday they will face Venezuela on the final date of the qualifier for Qatar 2022.
Colombia did one last training session in Barranquilla, before the trip, in which Reinaldo Rueda worked on the possible variants for the match.
From that training, it was unofficially known that Colombia would propose two variants, the obligatory one of Juan Guillemro Cuadrado, suspended for yellow cards, and another.
Possible wheel changes
One of the players who would be a novelty is Matheus Uribe, a midfielder who scored a goal against Bolivia. His presence would be to replace Cuadrado and to give more balance to the midfield.
On the other hand, Rueda would once again give confidence to one of his favorite players, and who also scored a goal in the game on date 17, the last one at home in Barranquilla that was played last Friday.
In attack, Miguel Ángel Borja would be the starter instead of Luis Fernando Muriel, since the Junior de Barranquilla striker is one of the Colombian scorers in the Rueda process.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
March 28, 2022, 08:56 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #national #team #lineup #face #Venezuela
Leave a Reply